PCSO hosts over 100 children at annual Fishin’ with Sheriff Judd

Over 100 children gathered at the annual Fishin’ with Sheriff Judd on Tuesday, June 27, at the lake south of the Sheriff’s Operation Center at 1891 Jim Keene Blvd. in Winter Haven.
Sheriff Grady Judd and the Polk County Sheriff’s Office, partnering with the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) and Polk Sheriff’s Charities, Inc. hosted the morning of fishing fun that has become a much-loved annual tradition.
Deputies and officers served as “guides” to provide supervised “bait and tackle – catch and release” activities.
It’s a chance, the PCSO says, for the children to interact with law enforcement officers in a positive and enjoyable outdoor setting, and enjoy lunch provided by Polk Sheriff’s Charities Inc. after fishing.
The children also received toys and games anonymously donated for the occasion.
Sponsors for this year’s event included Take a Kid Fishing, Inc. and Phillips Bait & Tackle (3780 US 92 East, Lakeland.)
Children were selected by the Community Oriented Policing (COP) deputies who patrol and interact with residents to prevent, suppress, and fight crime, according to a media release issued by the Sheriff’s Office.
The PCSO notes these areas tend to be comprised of lower socioeconomic neighborhoods where quality of life challenges exist, including relatively higher crime rates.
“Children in these areas can be at higher risk for delinquency and scholastic under-performance,” the release notes.
Part of the mission of the COPs deputies is to interact with children, families, residents and businesses in their assigned communities, building a good rapport and working with them to lower crime and improve quality of life, the Sheriff’s Office media release noted.
In a video on the PCSO Facebook page, William Dunn with Take a Kid Fishing, Inc., said this was the organization’s third year at the Fishin’ with Sheriff Judd event.
“We are blessed to be a part of this, it is an awesome thing,” Dunn said.
“Just the smiles on their faces when they catch a fish.”
Each child left the event with their own fishing rod and tackle box, courtesy of the event’s sponsors.
Lt. Paul Wright of the Special Operations Unit, who oversees the Ag Unit, said 150 kids were brought to the event, that may have never picked up a fishing pole in their life.
“We bring them out here, we give them a fishing pole. And we make sure they catch a fish and interact with law enforcement in a positive way,” he said.
One girl smiled as she brought her fish in, a huge catfish with whiskers, easily 12 inches long.