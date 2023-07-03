PCSO: Sunday afternoon fatal crash closes Hwy. 27 for 4 hours

The Polk County Sheriff’s Office Traffic Homicide Unit investigated a single-vehicle traffic fatality in Frostproof on Sunday afternoon, July 2, 2023.
According to the investigation so far, it appears that a 2005 black Nissan 350Z being driven by 46-year-old Robert Castillo, Jr. of Frostproof was heading southbound at a high rate of speed on U.S. Hwy. 27 when it left the roadway near George Street (Sun Ray). The Nissan traveled southeast across the grass and concrete median, across the northbound lanes of 27, and down a grass embankment, where it began to roll, ejecting Castillo’s passenger, 42-year-old Donnie Joe Lee of Frostproof. The vehicle caught fire after the crash and was fully engulfed. Lee was declared deceased at the scene, the PCSO noted in a Monday morning press release. Castillo was transported to a local hospital with serious injuries.
Hwy. 27 was closed for approximately four hours during the investigation, which is ongoing.