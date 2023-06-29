A 7-year-old girl died Wednesday morning, June 28, 2023 shortly after the vehicle she was riding in crashed in Winter Haven, the Polk County Sheriff’s Office reported in a late night media release, Wednesday.
The girl was identified as Paisley Frazier of Winter Haven, the Sheriff’s Office reports. She and her father, 44-year-old Stephen Frazier were transported to Winter Haven Hospital for treatment. Frazier appeared to have no serious injuries, but his daughter suffered severe head trauma and passed away at 8:35 am., the PCSO release said.
Deputies from the Polk County Sheriff’s Office responded to the crash on Cypress Gardens Road at about 7:28 a.m., along with Polk County Fire Rescue and Winter Haven Fire Department.
Cypress Gardens Road was shut down between Harbor Isle Boulevard and South Lake Fox Road (for 3.5 hours) and the PCSO Traffic Homicide Investigations unit began collecting evidence and statements.
According to reports, the preliminary investigation noted that Frazier was driving a red 2010 Chevrolet Silverado pickup truck and traveling south on Cypress Gardens Road behind an orange 2006 Chevrolet Cobalt driven by 18-year-old Alexis Stifle of Winter Haven.
As Stifle’s Cobalt began to slow down to make a left hand turn onto Harbor Isle Boulevard, Frazier began to pass on the left, thinking that the Cobalt was turning right instead, according to the media release.
The Cobalt’s front driver side made contact with the rear passenger side of the Silverado, causing it to rotate and then roll over, which resulted with the passenger side roof being compressed.
Stifle was not injured, the PCSO said.
The crash investigation is ongoing.