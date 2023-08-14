Polk County Fire Rescue and Winter Haven Fire Department responds to two-alarm fire on Snively Avenue

WINTER HAVEN (Aug. 11, 2023) — Polk County Fire Rescue (PCFR) and Winter Haven Fire Department (WHFD) responded to a two-alarm commercial structure fire at an approximately 450,000 square feet cold-storage facility on Snively Avenue in Winter Haven at 7:02 p.m. on Aug. 10, 2023.
Within five minutes of dispatch, crews arrived on the scene, initiated a size-up of the building, and positioned the initial and secondary engines in the rear. A second alarm was initiated due to the construction type, size, and weather conditions. The fire was quickly brought under control within approximately one hour with limited extension into the main body of the cold storage facility.
A total of 23 units, including 19 PCFR units and four WHFD units, responded to the scene. A total of two firefighters were transported from the scene as a precautionary measure. No other individuals were transported from the scene.
The cause of the fire is undetermined, and the incident is being investigated by the Florida State Fire Marshal’s Office.