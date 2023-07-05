Stuffed Animal Flight School takes off in August

Now this is something that doesn’t happen every day.
Children will be given a chance to send their stuffed animals to Stuffed Animal Flight School, this August, at the Florida Air Museum.
The program grew out of the Florida Air Museum’s Storytime program, according to the museum’s director, Nick Mathes.
The idea is that after the child registers for the program, the child, their parent and their stuffed animal come to the Florida Air Museum for an official aviation Orientation.
People will be dressed in flight suits, so it actually seems like a true aviation orientation, Mathes said.
When the children leave their stuffed animals overnight, a team will work with the stuffed animals as they take pictures of them doing a variety of things in Flight School, such as flying in simulators.
Then when the children return to pick up their stuffed animals, they will receive a commemorative aviation souvenir to take home with them so they can see how many things their stuffed animal accomplished during Flight School.
“There’s been an uptick in student programs,” Mathes said, noting the Florida Air Museum has been providing programming for both children and adults for quite some time.
Last month, the students met with the Hurricane Hunters of NOAA, and this month, they will meet the air traffic controller from Winter Haven Airport.
On the first Thursday of each month, a new speaker talks about what they do in aviation/aerospace and why they love it. A question-and-answer session is also provided so young people and their parents can learn more about the field of aviation.
Other programs have included Cookies ‘N Convos – A Speaker Series for Kids, and the adult version of that,Wings ‘N Waffles - Speaker Series.
“Storytime has been really good for the organization,” Mathes said.
Here’s the process of the Stuffed Animal Flight School:
To enroll the child’s stuffed animal, the child decides which of their stuffed animals has what it takes. Then they and their chosen stuffed animal attend a mandatory orientation.
At the end of the orientation, children leave their stuffed animals with the experienced team of aviation professionals and return the following day to collect their newly winged pilot.
Session 1 is August 4, 3-4 p.m., which is Orientation. Animal pick-up takes place the following day, August 5, 1-3 p.m.
Session 2 is August 5, 3-4 p.m., Orientation. Then Animal Pick-Up is August 6, 1-3 p.m.
The event is sponsored by FlyLakeland of Lakeland Linder International Airport, Visit Central Florida, Piedmont, the Aerospace Center for Excellence and SUN ‘n FUN Aerospace Expo.
To register, visit:
https://www.eventbrite.com/e/stuffed-animal-flight-school-tickets-654182666967?aff=ebdsoporgprofile