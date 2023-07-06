Taylor Morrison names Blackton to supply high-end flooring for 220 new homes at its community coming soon to Haines City

HAINES CITY / ORLANDO – Blackton, Inc., the Orlando-based supplier for the home building industry was selected by Taylor Morrison to provide all flooring materials for 220 homes they plan to build at Marion Creek, near the U.S. 27 and I-4 corridor in Haines City, according to a company media release issued Thursday.
Micky Blackton, chief executive officer, said Marion Creek is the second community this summer that the Scottsdale, Az-based homebuilder selected Blackton to provide all the flooring materials for new homes. The Orlando-based supplier will also be providing 423 new homes at the homebuilder’s Big Sky community off U.S. 192 in Kissimmee.
“We’re excited to be part of these two new developments and to offer Taylor Morrison a variety of upscale flooring materials for the new homes,” he said.
Work will get underway on models at Marion Creek as soon as permits are received, and Blackton is already underway with flooring installations at Big Sky.
Prospective homebuyers can join both the Marion Creek and Big Sky VIP Interest Lists to keep abreast of progress, floor plans and see selections of flooring products. To connect, visit https://www.taylormorrison.com/fl/orlando/haines-city/marion-creek or https://www.taylormorrison.com/fl/orlando/kissimmee/big-sky.
Blackton Inc., – with headquarters just north of downtown Orlando – the company has locations in Leesburg, Holly Hill, and South Orlando. Blackton Inc. has been a supplier for Florida homebuilders from Jacksonville to Tampa since 1954.