Water Tower Farmers Market: A vendor’s dream, destination for all ages

Eat and shop, then shop some more, at the Water Tower Farmers Market located at 200 Post Avenue SW in Winter Haven.
A “soft opening” of the market will be held Friday, September 15, with the grand opening in mid-October.
And there is much to see.
The uniquely different venue will offer tasty foods from around the world – while also housing - in the same building, a Latin and Caribbean fresh market loaded with produce, meats and a bakery. Ten kitchens line the perimeter to the right half, with a variety of flavors from other places representing Argentina, Asia, the Caribbean, Jamaica, Puerto Rico, Venezuela, in addition to Baja Bites (natural fruits and ice creams), a Boba Tea Kitchen, ‘Boba Blastic’ as well as a Southern Kitchen.
“We want Water Tower Farmers Market to be a destination for all ages to reach families of all ages and stages. Our variety of vendors include clothing shops for all ages, specialty cosmetics for youth, solar services, woodworkers/carvers, oils and natural soaps, homemade products, local artists and produce. At this point, we have 38 of our 48 spaces rented,” says Property Manager, Melissa Altamirano.
“One of our goals is to support small business owners by providing a comfortable space for them to eventually grow into their own place,” Altamirano says. “We offer a monthly opportunity to rent space. It could also be a public place for some non-profit groups who would like another avenue to reach the public, to rent/share a space,” she adds.
“Many ideas float through our doorways, and we are still in the fluid and flexible stage of development. Always on the ‘look out’ for what our customers are looking for,” Altamirano explained. “For example, we have had many folks express the need for a meeting area. In the near future, we plan to offer an event center accommodating 20-30 people.
“We are excited for a great opportunity to share our ‘Boba Blastic’ kitchen with the Winter Haven community,” vendor, Freddy Santiago shared. “We have delicious Boba Tea recipes with lots of flavors and all kinds of toppings and offer a variety of good food. We have something for everyone.”
For more details, call 863-258-5917.
“Customer service offerings will include lottery, money orders, notary public and money exchange to name a few,” Altamirano, says.
“Applications are encouraged. Month to month flexibility (is) offered. Once vendor spaces are full, we will keep a waiting list of vendors, some may select to be on a rotation basis.”
“Stop in and visit with us to learn about how we can all work together to help one another,” Altamarino, says, as Assistant Manager Joey Leyva adds “We are eager to offer opportunities for both existing and newly created businesses in the Winter Haven community. And we greatly look forward to meeting the wonderful folks in Winter Haven, Polk County and beyond.”
For more information, call 1-855-631-3276.