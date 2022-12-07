Authorities are searching for the driver of a vehicle that hit and killed a Winter Haven woman and then fled on Dec. 3.
According to a Florida Highway Patrol report, the unknown vehicle was traveling eastbound on Lake Howard Drive, east of 15th Street NW, where a female pedestrian, 59, of Winter Haven, was crossing the roadway.
The vehicle hit the woman, who was pronounced dead at the scene, the report stated. The driver then fled the scene.
The vehicle was described as a possible silver Dodge Caliber with a Virginia license plate.
Anyone with information regarding the crash is asked to contact FHP by calling *FHP on their cell phone or **Tips.