LWPD reports two killed after Haines City driver runs red light, collides with Florida’s Natural yard dog

Two Haines City men are dead and a third hospitalized following an early morning crash on US Highway 27 at the intersection of Washington Avenue.
According to reports, Lake Wales Police and emergency personnel were notified and responded to the crash site at approximately 2:51 a.m. this morning.
In a media release issued at lunchtime, Lake Wales Traffic Homicide Investigators determined that a white 2017 Cadillac driven by Aljerume Brooks, age 40 from Haines City failed to stop for the red traffic light while traveling North on Highway 27. Also in the vehicle was Gary Faniel Jr, age 24 and Javarcea Morton, age 23, both of Haines City.
The Cadillac collided with a 2009 Kalmar Industries semi-truck type vehicle, commonly referred to as a “yard dog” that is owned by Florida’s Natural Growers and was driven by Dewey Hadden, age 62 of Frostproof.
Both Faniel and Morton were pronounced dead at the scene. Brooks was transported to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Hadden was not injured, according to police reports.
The crash is still under investigation. Portions of Highway 27 were closed until 11:15 a.m. this morning while police investigated. The Polk County Sheriff’s Office provided assistance with traffic control and Crime Scene services during the investigation.
Anyone with information regarding the crash is asked to contact the Lake Wales Police Department at 863-678-4223. Or, to remain anonymous and be eligible for a CASH REWARD through Heartland Crime Stoppers, call 1-800-226-TIPS (8477) or from your cell phone, dial **TIPS. You can also visit the website
www.heartlandcrimestoppers.com and click on “Submit a Tip” or download the free “P3tips” app on your smartphone or tablet to provide information.