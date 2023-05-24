Lake Wales Police have obtained an arrest warrant for 40-year-old Aljerune Brooks of Haines City on two counts of DUI Manslaughter following a double fatal crash that occurred in Lake Wales on US Highway 27 at the intersection of Washington Avenue.
According to reports, the investigation confirmed Brooks was the driver of the white 2017 Cadillac and police say he was intoxicated, well over the legal limit. Additionally, LWPD reports that Brooks was traveling 87 miles per hour prior to braking before impact and he allegedly ran the red light, which had been red for approximately 16 seconds.
The LWPD says Brooks is being charged for the deaths of Gary Faniel Jr. and Javarcea Morton.
Two Haines City men were pronounced dead at the site of the crash, and a third one hospitalized after Brooks allegedly failed to stop for the red traffic light while traveling north on Highway 27, then collided with a 2009 Kalmar Industries semi-truck vehicle referred to as a “yard dog,” owned by Florida’s Natural Growers and driven by 62-year-old Dewey Hadden of Frostproof.
The men who are deceased are Gary Faniel Jr., 24, and Javarcea Morton, 23.
The crash occurred around 2:51 a.m. on Monday, May 8.
Brooks was transported to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, reported Lake Wales Police.
Portions of Highway 27 were closed for several hours during the investigation.
“This in not Brooks’ first encounter with breaking the law,” said LWPD Deputy Chief David Black, in a printed media release issued Tuesday. “He has been to jail multiple times for drugs, weapons, and suspended driver’s license violations. Officers have attempted to locate Brooks’ to arrest him, but have been unsuccessful. Our hearts go out to the families of Mr. Faniel and Mr. Morton in their time of loss.”
The Lake Wales Police Department is requesting the community’s help in locating Brooks.
Anyone with information regarding the crash is asked to contact the Lake Wales Police Department at 863-678-4223. Or, to remain anonymous and be eligible for a CASH REWARD through Heartland Crime Stoppers, call 1-800-226-TIPS (8477) or from your cell phone, dial **TIPS. You can also visit the website www.heartlandcrimestoppers.com and click on “Submit a Tip” or download the free “P3tips” app on your smartphone or tablet to provide information.