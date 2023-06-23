Northbound I-275 Travel Lanes on the Howard Frankland Bridge Temporarily Closing Tuesday Night

Tampa Bay, FL - Any commuters from Polk County to Tampa - next week, traffic patterns will be different on Northbound I-275 on the Howard Franklin Bridge as it will temporarily be closed Tuesday. Motorists traveling northbound on I-275 towards the Howard Frankland Bridge will have to detour off the interstate using Gandy Boulevard, (Exit 28) from 11 p.m. Tuesday, June 27 to 5 a.m. Wednesday, June 28, weather permitting.
This closure is necessary for crews to install overhead sign structures as part of the I-275 (Howard Frankland Bridge) new southbound bridge project between Pinellas and Hillsborough counties.
Electronic message boards and temporary signage will assist northbound I-275 motorists traveling around this closure via the posted detour route of Roosevelt Boulevard, Gandy Boulevard, and Dale Mabry Highway.
Other roadways (Roosevelt Boulevard, Bayside Bridge, Courtney Campbell Causeway, and Memorial) will remain accessible and may provide an alternate route if needed.
Motorists should add approximately 30 minutes of travel time as traffic congestion and delays may occur while traveling on these roadways during this nighttime detour, the FDOT reports.