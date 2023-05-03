Two state correctional officers from Frostproof were arrested, accused of lying after a hit and run crash, the Polk County Sheriff’s Office reported in a media release Wednesday.
According to reports, 38-year-old Michael Granger and 29-year-old Leila Chaney are correctional officers with the Florida Department of Corrections, assigned to the Avon Park Correctional Institute, were arrested, as was Michael’s father, 63-year-old Michael Granger of Frostproof.
Deputies responded to the intersection of Platt Road and South Lake Patrick Road in Frostproof in reference to a single vehicle crash. The PCSO reports that evidence at the site of the crash indicates a gray 2021 Hyundai flipped and rolled through a fence line and into a privately owned citrus grove, causing around $3,000 worth of damage to trees and an irrigation system.
The vehicle was unoccupied, and deputies believed the driver was injured due to blood found at the scene, according to reports.
Deputies located the vehicle owners, Chaney and 38-year-old Granger, at their home. Chaney told deputies that she was the one who crashed the vehicle, the PCSO media release said. But because she had no obvious injuries, deputies asked her more questions about the crash, and she still insisted she caused the crash and left the scene.
Thirty-eight-year-old Granger also told deputies that Chaney was the only person in the Hyundai at the time of the crash and there were no others in the house.
When deputies attempted to arrest Chaney, she began yelling and pulling away to avoid being arrested, according to reports, but deputies were able to quickly gain control and arrest her.
After her arrest, deputies say Chaney confessed to lying about the crash. She then told deputies the driver of the Hyundai was actually 63-year-old Michael Granger and that he was hiding in the house.
Deputies then located 63-year-old Granger and transported him to an area hospital where he was treated for minor injuries and then taken to the Sheriff’s Processing Center to be booked on three charges.
“There is never a good reason to leave a crash scene or lie about your involvement. Just do what’s right – it will be better for all involved in the long run,” said Sheriff Grady Judd.
Thirty-eight-year-old Michael Granger was charged with a first-degree misdemeanor for providing false information during a felony investigation and was released from the Polk County Jail after paying a $500 bond.
Leila Chaney was charged with two first-degree misdemeanors, including providing false information during a felony investigation and resisting arrest. She was released from the Polk County Jail after paying a $1,000 bond.
Sixty-three-year-old Michael Granger was arrested for leaving the scene of a crash with injuries (3rd degree felony), resisting arrest, and knowingly driving with a suspended license, a second-degree misdemeanor. According to reports, he is currently in the Polk County Jail and is being held without bond until a first appearance hearing Wednesday afternoon. The PCSO reports that Granger’s previous criminal history includes grand theft of a motor vehicle and DUI, and previous charges from Wisconsin for DUI, refusing a breathalyzer test, theft, driving with a suspended license, and excessive speed.