PCSO: Winter Haven man arrested for aggravated assault after pointing a firearm at another motorist

According to a Friday morning Polk County Sheriff’s Office media release, on Sunday, June 18, 2023, Polk County Sheriff’s Office deputies arrested 33-year-old Don Wayne Wise, Jr. of Winter Haven for three counts of aggravated assault with a firearm (3rd degree felony) and one count of resisting arrest (misdemeanor) after he allegedly pointed a handgun at another motorist. Wise is a football coach at Lake Wales High School, the PCSO reports.
At around 3:30 p.m., detectives responded to the area of Cypress Gardens Blvd. and Overlook Drive in response to the incident.
When deputies spoke with the victims, the victims told them they were traveling east on Cypress Gardens Boulevard in Winter Haven in the area of Overlook Drive when a blue Nissan Rogue merged into their lane twice within a close proximity.
In Wise’s arrest affidavit, the license plate of the suspect’s car was also provided.
Upon stopping in the right lane at the right light at Cypress Gardens Blvd. and Overlook Drive, the suspect vehicle pulled into the left lane.
The passenger side window of the vehicle was down, and (redacted) stated “You pulled into my lane twice.”
(Redacted) both observed a light skin black male point a black or dark colored semi-automatic handgun at them.
The firearm was similar to the ones carried by the Polk County Sheriff’s Office, according to reports.
The victims told deputies that the suspect pointed the firearm at them for a full 30 seconds, and they feared they were going to be shot.
When deputies checked the license plate number, it revealed the blue 2016 Nissan Rogue was registered to Don Wayne Wise, Jr.
A little after 4 p.m., deputies responded to the address listed for Wise, Jr., of Winter Haven.
When deputies knocked on the front door, Wise answered.
“He was visibly upset and stood just inside the door,” the affidavit reads.
According to the affidavit, Wise demanded to know why deputies were at his home, and they told him they were there due to a complaint that someone operating his vehicle pointed a firearm at two people.
PCSO deputies reported that Wise denied being in a “road rage” incident or pointing a firearm at anyone and did advise that he “at some point” was on Cypress Gardens Boulevard that day and always carries a firearm.
“At this time, he crossed his arms over his chest and his shirt lifted up,” the deputies wrote in the affidavit, noting it was then they saw a black semi-automatic handgun in a holster carried in the waistband appendix position. Wise refused to answer any questions, and deputies left his residence, according to reports.
When deputies showed a photo lineup to the victims, they both identified Wise as the suspect.
Deputies wrote they had probable cause to believe that the suspect did “knowingly and intentionally threaten the victims by pointing a firearm at them.”
Wise was arrested and allegedly repeatedly refused the deputies’ commands to sit inside the patrol car, physically resisted their efforts to place him inside, resulting in an additional charge of resisting arrest, according to reports.
Wise was taken to the Polk County Jail, where he was later released on $15,000 bond.
“Coaches are supposed to be mentors and models for appropriate conduct,” said Sheriff Grady Judd, in the media release. “Losing your cool while driving and then brandishing a firearm is the complete opposite. I’m proud of my detectives for their quick work to apprehend the man responsible,” Sheriff Judd added.