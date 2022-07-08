A 34-year-old school board member from Pennsylvania was arrested by the Polk County Sheriff’s Office on Wednesday, July 6, and charged him with unlawful sexual activity with a minor, a second-degree felony.
Andrew Freeman had been visiting the Davenport area with family and friends when the crime occurred.
According to a Sheriff’s Office report, Freeman told a PCSO detective, “This is not good,” because he was an elected official for the school board.
The investigation began at about 3:32 a.m. Wednesday, after the 17-year-old victim told a family friend that Freeman had kissed her and put his hands under her clothing and sexually battered her. The victim and her mother were in the Davenport area for vacation with family and friends, including Freeman.
The victim said that the incident occurred on July 4, in a room of the residence. She said that Freeman sat down beside her and began rubbing her thigh, then moved his hand under her shorts, the report stated.
A family member of the victim’s entered the room and saw Freeman in front of the victim, nearly nose-to-nose. Freeman left the room, and the family member began asking the victim what was going on.
During an interview with a detective, Freeman initially denied the allegations. He eventually admitted to sexually battering the victim, saying that “mistakes were made,” the report stated.
“Andrew Freeman has violated the trust of his friends and the people who elected him to the school board. I have a feeling the people of Mt. Lebanon, Pennsylvania no longer want his services with the schools, let alone want him near their children again. He sexually battered a child. What was he thinking?” said Polk Sheriff Grady Judd.