Pregnant woman and her unborn baby killed in apparent murder-suicide, PCSO reports

A pregnant woman and her unborn baby was killed in apparent domestic-related double murder suicide, the Polk County Sheriff’s Office reported, in a media release issued Saturday morning.
The apparent double murder-suicide occurred in the Inwood area of Winter Haven on Friday, July 21, 2023.
According to PCSO reports, the suspect, 26-year-old Riley Groover, fatally shot the pregnant female victim multiple times before fatally shooting himself.
The incident occurred just after 7 p.m. outside in a neighborhood in front of several witnesses near their home located on Central Avenue West. The PCSO reports that “At this stage in the investigation it's clear that this is a domestic-related double murder suicide. According to family members, the couple have argued in the past, and it has turned physical.”
None of those incidents were reported to law enforcement, according to reports.
Groover has prior arrests, for aggravated assault and domestic violence.
Despite all efforts from first responders at the scene and medical staff at
the hospital, the unborn baby was unable to be saved, the PCSO reports.
"This was a violent and horrific double murder that ended the lives of an 21-year-old woman who was 8 months pregnant, and her unborn baby. When the suspect became enraged, family members and neighbors did everything they could to help her get away from him. Please keep this family in your prayers,” said Sheriff Grady Judd.
Editor’s Note: If you or someone you know is experiencing domestic violence, Peace River Center notes on their website that there is a 24-Hour Domestic Violence Hotline in Polk County at 863-413-2700. If you or someone you know is in immediate danger, call 911. The phone number for the 24-Hour Sexual Assault Helpline is 863-413-2707. See Peace River’s website for more information at https://www.peacerivercenter.org/services/victimservices/