The Polk County Sheriff's Office is hosting a job fair Thursday, Feb. 2, starting at 10 a.m. at the Sheriff's Operations Center, 1891 Jim Keene Blvd., in Winter Haven.
Human Resources representatives will be onsite to process applications and answer questions. All qualified applicants will receive a conditional offer of employment that same day.
There are multiple positions available such as:
• Dual academy recruits – candidates become certified in law enforcement and detention; Stipend $3,000 monthly (approximately eight months).
• Telecommunicator – starting salary: $39,669 plus benefits.
• Animal Control Enforcement Officers – starting salary: $32,540 plus benefits.
• Detention support specialists – starting salary: $31,105 plus benefits.
• Clerical assistants – starting salary: $26,801 plus benefits.
• Part-time civilian positions – starting hourly wages: $11-$13.21.
Benefits include sick leave pool, paid time off, health insurance including vision and dental, life insurance, educational reimbursement, free employee gym, free employee health clinic, employee assistance program, workers compensation benefits and state retirement.
Click here to learn how to become a member and view the benefits package at: https://www.polksheriff.org/about/become-a-member
To complete our application in advance, visit:
https://careers-polkcountysheriffsoffice.icims.com/
The Polk County Sheriff’s Office is an equal opportunity employer.