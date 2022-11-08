In preparation for Subtropical Storm Nicole, and a high potential for more flooding, Polk County is making sandbags available throughout the county at Roadway Maintenance Units Wednesday, Nov. 9 only.
Locations below will be open from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Sandbag site locations are:
- Mulberry – 900 NE 5th St., Mulberry, (863) 519-4734
- Lakeland – 8970 N. Campbell Road, Lakeland (863) 815-6701
- Fort Meade – 1061 NE 9th St., Fort Meade (863) 285-6588
- Frostproof – 350 County Road 630A, Frostproof (863) 635-7879
- Auburndale – 1701 Holt Road, Auburndale (863) 965-5524
- Dundee – 805 Dr. Martin Luther King St. SW, Dundee, (863) 421-3367
- Poinciana Park - corner of Lake Hatchineha Road and Marigold Ave.
A maximum of 10 sandbags will be provided to each household to help prevent water intrusion into the home.
Polk County will be pulling staff off hurricane debris removal today to start prepping for sandbag distribution at the Maintenance Units tomorrow. Wednesday will be the only day we will be able to distribute sandbags due to impacts on Thursday from the storm.