WINTER HAVEN, Fla. (May 22, 2023) – Life Care Center of Winter Haven, a skilled nursing and rehabilitation facility, recently named Sarah Mennen its new executive director.
Mennen has a bachelor’s degree in psychology from the University of Central Florida and previously worked as director of social services at Life Care Center of Melbourne. Starting in December 2022, she served the Winter Haven center as assistant executive director until she was promoted on April 27.
“My passion for what I do runs deep,” Mennen said about her job. “I have been the family member on the other side, with a loved one needing rehabilitation, [so I want] to make an impact and help serve others. I strive to provide a comforting place for each person that comes through our doors. Seeing my residents, patients and their families at peace and comforted with the care they receive is such a rewarding feeling.”
Mennen said her goals are to build on the excellent services the center has developed and to work collaboratively with her team. She also expressed her gratitude for the Winter Haven staff.
“The associates at Life Care Center of Winter Haven have been fantastic!” Mennen said. “Everyone has done such a wonderful job of welcoming me on board. I’m so grateful to work alongside associates who are so positive, compassionate, and hardworking.”
Located at 1510 Cypress Gardens Blvd., Life Care Center of Winter Haven is one of 21 skilled nursing and rehabilitation facilities in Florida managed by Life Care Centers of America.
Founded in 1976, Life Care is a nationwide health care company. With headquarters in Cleveland, Tennessee, Life Care manages nearly 200 skilled nursing, post-acute and Alzheimer’s centers in 27 states. For more information about Life Care, visit lcca.com.