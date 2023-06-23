Both the manager and assistant manager of Pizzano’s Pizza found themselves
behind bars Thursday after police learned pizza was not the only thing people
were buying from the restaurant, the Lake Wales Police reported in a Friday afternoon press release.
Detectives from the Lake Wales Police Department’s Crime Suppression Unit launched an undercover investigation after receiving information that Leon Griffith, the manager of Pizzano’s Pizza was selling drugs from the restaurant, according to reports.
During the investigation, a detective called the restaurant and asked for Griffith, who gave them his personal phone number. The two later communicated about what drugs were wanted, then Griffith left the restaurant and delivered marijuana to the detective.
A few days later, the detective contacted Griffith again and arranged to purchase more drugs. Griffith told the detective to come to the restaurant in order to make the purchase. On Thursday, June 22, 2023, the detective arrived and Griffith exited the restaurant to meet them in the parking lot. Griffith allegedly sold the detective powder cocaine, Xanax and Adderall. Following the sale, Griffith was arrested and the restaurant was searched. During the search, assistant manager Hailee Sullivan’s bag containing methamphetamine was located inside the employee restroom, the media release reports. Sullivan admitted the methamphetamine belonged to her and she was also arrested, the LWPD reports.
