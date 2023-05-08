WH Public Safety swears in 3 new Battalion chiefs

On Wednesday, April 19, Winter Haven Fire Department celebrated an Oath of Office Ceremony to swear in three new Battalion Chiefs into the Winter Haven Fire Department (WHFD).
Public Safety Director, Charlie Bird, welcomed the guests and honorees for this unusual, extremely special occasion to honor three new Battalion chiefs.
Chief Sonny Emery welcomed all guests to this special occasion, noting, “Our new
Battalion chiefs will need our support, prayer and respect.”
“The probability of swearing in three new Battalion Chiefs at one time is
probably less than 1%,” T. Michael Stavres, Winter Haven City Manager said.
“Three stepping in to the same level of position will have the opportunity to grow in maturity, gain insights, and experiences together … It is great to see how these men have grown into these positions and will continue to grow,” said Stavres.
“With over 30 years of experience with the WHFD, Shannon Duncan will now be in a position to mentor these new chiefs with his expertise, years of knowledge and experience,” Stavres said, additionally challenging the candidates.
“Spend time. Ask many questions. Remember that sometimes one needs to look outside of one’s department to solve puzzles.”
Operations Chief Mike Waters introduced each Battalion Chief candidate. Brian Beasley began as a volunteer for the Lake Alfred Fire Department (LAFD). Two years ago, Beasley, with almost 21 years in, working for both the WHFD and LAFD retired from the LAFD. Married 26 years, Beasley’s bio standouts were a combination of many, including moral stability, professionalism and character, and his ability to remain humble as he has moved up the ladder.
Beasley said, “Family is so important. They not only support us, but often see something in us that spurs us to reach into areas we didn’t realize we were capable of. Thank you all for your support and for believing in me and a special thanks to our firefighters who don’t get enough recognition, but certainly deserve it.”
In 2006, Kyle Miller started working in the WHFD. In 2007-08, Miller, a dad with two amazing boys, attended Polk State College (PSC) Paramedic School.
Through sheer determination, faith and hard work, Miller became a Lieutenant in 2015, and also works with Tampa General as a Flight Paramedic. Miller was honored to have his twin brother, Josh, who works with the Hillsborough Fire Rescue “pin” him at this ceremony. “Shannon Duncan, with his new role as a leadership mentor will be amazing. Thank you all for taking time to celebrate this momentous occasion with us,” Miller said.
The third candidate is originally from Connecticut, married for 17 years. Charles Robles attended both Valencia Community College and Ridge Technical College to advance his expertise and was hired by the WHFD in 2008. Waters described Robles saying, “His work ethic is unparalleled, and his potential is infinite. Definitely one of our most respected Lieutenants.”
Robles responded, “ I am truly blessed with this opportunity. My family’s 100% support, and their ability to see things in me I was not aware of myself was inspiring. Thank you, Battalion Chief Brian Crisci (Ret.), who always remained calm and was known best for his response to everything, ‘Stay calm.’
“Thank you WHFD and all my mentors who continue to support us as we move into this new position and opportunity. And a message to our younger personnel, Get a mentor. It is very important.”
“You will set the moral compass. Remember family, peers, and everyone who helped you get to where you are.” Director Bird gave a final charge to the chiefs: “Remember, you did not get to where you are by yourself. Pay attention to your words and always keep your true north. I look forward to working with you.”