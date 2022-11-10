At least one Winter Haven Police Department officer was involved in the shooting of a violent, convicted felon on the morning of Nov. 10.
WHPD officers were attempting to arrest Jason Pickles, of 309 West Bullard Ave. in Lake Wales, on a warrant at the time.
Pickles was shot at the Haven of Lake Deer Apartments located at 350 24th St. NW in Winter Haven.
“No officers are injured and the suspect has non-life-threatening injuries and has been taken to the hospital for treatment,” WHPD Public Information Officer Jamie Brown said.
Pickles is currently on trial for grand theft auto and has been convicted 15 times since 2000, spending roughly 14 of those years behind bars.
In 2021, he and a homeless woman named Amanda Garrett teamed up to steal a car from Legends Auto Sales and Rentals in Winter Haven. Pickles allegedly crashed the stolen car in Volusia County, leaving his new girlfriend passed out on drugs in the passenger seat where deputies there found and arrested her.
Jason was arrested for that crime in June of this year but was bonded out of jail after a few days.
An arrest warrant appeared to be issued when Pickles moved without reporting his new address.
“The investigation is being turned over to the 10th Judicial Circuit Officer Involved Shooting Team,” Brown said.