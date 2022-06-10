The tallies from a city-wide survey are in.
The locals want a new Winter Haven Recreational and Cultural Center Building, and want the old one torn down, according to community feedback and a survey process facilitated by the city’s third-party vendor, Zencity.
Deputy City Manager T. Michael Stavres is expected to update commissioners at their June 13 commission meeting.
Two separate community input meetings held at the Winter Haven Recreational and Cultural Center on May 12 and May 26 saw a combined attendance of 150 people.
A survey was available on the city’s website and in person at the city itself.
A total of 141 people responded to the city survey, 119 of which supported tearing the old building down and building a new cost-effective campus in its place. Sixteen people (11 percent) supported renovating the current building. And 6 people, or 6 percent, wanted the building left “as is.”
The city’s next step will be to finalize the master plan for the site and secure site surveying, engineering and permitting in the design phase.
“The design efforts will continue to include opportunities to capture public input,” Stavres said in the memo.
In other business to come June 13, commissioners will discuss the annexation of 823 17th Terrace NE in Winter Haven, where the property owner seeks to split the parcel, which contains a residence, and build another single-family home on the second half. Commissioners will also consider an ordinance allowing personal storage units in the city’s “commercial highway, C-3” zoning district.
To view the area where personal storage units will be permitted, if commissioners approve, visit:
City of Winter Haven FL Zoning Map Search | CodeHUB by Gridics
Additionally, commissioners will consider a request to expand the boundaries of the Peace Creek Community Development District. The consent agenda to be voted upon consists of the purchase of new time and attendance software for the city, contract and design fees for phase two of the Lake Maude Recreation Park construction, and several project management agreements.
An FDOT representative is expected to speak on the I-4 Florida’s Regional Advanced Mobility Elements Project.
Kathy Leigh Berkowitz can be reached at kathyleighberkowitz@yahoo.com or at 863-605-6535.