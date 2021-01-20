On Feb. 12, world-renowned daredevil Nik Wallenda will “walk the plank” as he walks across a high wire five stories — or 60 feet — above park guests to celebrate the debut of Legoland Florida Resort’s all-new Brickbeard’s Watersports Stunt Show and PirateFest Weekends.
Park and hotel guests are invited to take part in the fun by watching this nail-biting stunt safely from the ground. This one-time-only event will be no walk in the park for the Wallenda Team, as they will construct a high wire longer than 500 feet for the walk.
This daring demonstration is the first event in a year-long celebration for the park’s 10th birthday.
Tickets and more information are available at legoland.com/florida/.