On Jan. 19, representatives of eight Polk County cities voted against a Polk Regional Water Cooperative plan to borrow around $240 million for the proposed construction of county-wide alternative water supply infrastructure.
Five cities and Polk County government voted in favor of the plan at Nora Mayo Hall in Winter Haven. Those cities were: Winter Haven, Lakeland, Bartow, Auburndale and Lake Alfred.
Cities that voted no were: Lake Wales, Haines City, Davenport, Dundee, Lake Hamilton, Fort Meade and Polk City. Frostproof has always opposed the plan and has never voted. The cities of Eagle Lake and Mulberry did not appear to vote on Jan. 19.
Because this was a “weighted” PRWC vote with “supermajority” votes from Lakeland and Winter Haven, the 9 to 6 PRWC vote ended in favor of moving forward with the alternative water supply plan.
Generally speaking, the source of almost all current treated water comes from relatively shallow wells around Polk County. Experts say an alternative source of water is needed in Polk County. It will cost around $500 million to build deeper wells into mineral-rich salt water, treat that liquid, and pipe it across the county with a new water pipe network.
Southwest Florida Water Management District staff appear to have been encouraging this plan for the past decade. The SWFWMD board has set aside around $300 million to co-fund the proposed plan.
After the PRWC vote on Jan. 19, SWFWMD District Executive Director Brian Armstrong asked to speak.
“If we don't move forward with your $300 million it solves my finance problems for around 20 years out,” Armstrong said.
Armstrong followed this up later by further stating, “My board members are starting to ask why am I holding this $300 million.”
The SWFWMD board threatened to cut funding to the PRWC board on July 27, citing concerns with how long it is taking the PRWC board to come to more of a consensus.
“I'm still not hearing answers that make me comfortable,” Armstrong said about the PRWC board on July 27.
Most of the local opposition to the PRWC plan appears to be cost related.
Polk County commissioner George Lindsey made a motion for the PRWC board members to meet again in around 30 days to give the board members another opportunity to take this issue back for more local discussion.