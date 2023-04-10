A quick thinking 9-year-old and her mom saved a 33-year-old drowning victim last Friday.
The incident happened around 4 p.m. on April 7, according to a Winter Haven Police Department media release issued Monday afternoon.
Crystal Horrocks and her 9-year-old daughter, Kathleen, were enjoying the afternoon at the swimming pool in the Carlton Arms Apartment Complex at 7676 Carlton Arms Blvd. in Winter Haven.
Kathleen noticed a man in the water towards the deep end of the pool who appeared to be struggling a bit.
Moments later, Kathleen saw that the man had sank to the bottom and was not moving, according to the WHPD.
Kathleen alerted her mom, who immediately jumped into the pool and pulled the man up to the surface.
Others at the pool helped her lift the man out of the pool and Crystal started performing CPR.
After 2 rounds of CPR, the man coughed up some water and started to breathe.
Fire and EMS arrived a short time later to find the man sitting up and breathing on his own, according to the media release.
They took him to Winter Haven Health as a precaution, but he was released with no issues.
"The swift actions, first by this very alert young lady followed by the quick response of her mother, saved this man's life," said Winter Haven Public Safety Director Charlie Bird.
“As a reminder, we are in the wonderful season of swimming and we encourage everyone to stay alert around any body of water. Now is also a great time to learn CPR for those who don't know how to already. Check with the local Red Cross or Citizen CPR to find a class near you,” noted Jamie Brown, WHPD public information officer.