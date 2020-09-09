In Polk County, we have over 550 lakes, which means we have lots of fishing opportunities. That kind of fishing is fun.

But there’s a bad kind of phishing too, and that’s the kind I want to warn you about.

For those of you unfamiliar with the word, the dictionary defines the phishing as “the act of sending email that falsely claims to be from a legitimate organization” and “the act of circumventing security with an alias.”

Phishing is the most common tactic used by computer hackers. It requires the least amount of effort and is highly successful, especially with those who aren’t very “tech-savvy.”

Phishing is an electronic version of spoofing. Victims receive emails from what look like legitimate businesses or even government agencies. There are instructions in the email to click a link – but the second you click the link, you are exposing your computer or electronic device, and the hacker now may be able to access your information, or has the ability to install malware on your computer.

Don’t ever, ever click a link that is sent to you via email or text message, without first verifying the sender. There are some telltale clues, such as a misspelled word in the sender’s email address, or poor grammar or English in the body of the email itself.

Always double-check the sender’s actual email address – they will disguise the sender’s name that you see in your inbox with the business name and even the logo, but looking at the actual email address is crucial. For example, you might get an email that looks like it’s from “Amazon.com” but following through to see the actual email address from where it’s sent will look like this: “adap@sci.ng.”

By the way, .ng means Nigeria, the country from where it was sent. That’s a scam.

Use common sense as well – if you receive an email from a bank or credit card company, with a subject line or message that it’s about your account, but you don’t have an account at that bank or a credit card, it’s not legit.

Phishers are very crafty, but all it takes is a simple step – go to the business website for example, or call the business from a number you get from their legitimate website – to verify.

The bottom line: if you receive an email from someone you don’t know, be suspicious. Report phishing to the FTC at ftc.gov/complaint.