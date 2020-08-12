Nora Elizabeth Unrue | Obituary

Nora Elizabeth Unrue, 88, long-time resident of Bartow, passed away Wednesday, July 29, 2020, at New Horizon Share Home in Winter Haven.
Nora Elizabeth Blevins was born July 4, 1932, in Boyd County, Kentucky. After high school she enlisted in the Army, serving as a teletype operator during the Korean War.
In 1952, she married Joseph Unrue and had three sons, Micheal, of Fargo, North Dakota, Mitchell, and Marshall, of Bartow. Her former husband Joseph and sons Mitchell and Marshall preceded her in death.
Nora spent most of her career as a Media Specialist in Bartow Public Schools. After her retirement, Nora worked for the U.S. Dept. Of Defense as a Media Specialist for military dependents on Air Force bases in Germany.
She is survived by her son Michael, four grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren. A memorial service will be held at some future date due to the Covid pandemic. Honorariums may be made to Holy Trinity Episcopal Church, 500 W. Stuart St, Bartow, FL 33830.