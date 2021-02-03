The Northeast Polk Chamber of Commerce held its 42nd Annual Awards Banquet last week on Thursday, Jan. 28, at the Lake Eva Event Center in Haines City. The event included an awards ceremony, passing of the gavel ceremony, a catered dinner by The Catering Company of Central Florida, entertainment by George Durham & Co. Band and more.
This year, the Chamber recognized two Large Businesses of the Year: Balmoral Resort Florida/Feltrim Development and Sonny’s BBQ Haines City.
The Small Business of the Year was Compassionate Hearts United Foundation.
The Citizen of the Year was Stacy Vandiver Stokes.
Hall of Fame inductees include: Ann Barnhart, Wayne Thomas Fellows, Anthony Gordon, Chris Long, Steven Shealey and Horace West.