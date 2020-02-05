HAINES CITY – On Jan. 30, the Northeast Polk County Chamber of Commerce held its annual awards banquet.
Teresa Connell, one of Haines City’s State Farm agents, was named Citizen of the Year.
“I am honored to have been recognized for just loving and supporting this awesome community where I live and work,” Connell said. “Thank you to the Chamber and all who were involved in giving me this incredible award.”
Central Florida Health Care was selected as the Large Business of the Year and Epic Center (Formerly Amanda’s Dance) was named Small Business of the Year.
Last year, the Northeast Polk County Chamber of Commerce created its Hall of Fame with nine initial inductees.
This year, five were named and recognized at the banquet. Here are the five new inductees:
Thomas F. Broadaway
Thomas F. Broadaway is a retired U.S. Army colonel. Broadaway has served in a number of organizations in various capacities. Broadaway served for 18 years on the School Advisory Councils of Haines City High School, Boone Middle School, Alta Vista Elementary and Sand Hill Elementary.
Broadaway was a member of the Haines City Chamber Education Committee, which was instrumental in bringing the second high school to town. He is a recipient of the Haines City Chamber of Commerce Citizen of the Year award. He is a long time Rotarian and past president as well as Rotary Assistant District Governor twice.
H.B. “Rob” Robinson III
Originally from Gainesville, but raised in the Miami area, H.B. “Rob” Robinson III spent three years in the U.S. Army. His time there as a military police officer served as training for his lifelong career at the City of North Miami Police Department.
In 1992, he retired as a major and moved to Davenport to become the city’s chief of police. He also served as the assistant city manager and interim city manager for Davenport and Dundee. Since 2007, he has served as a Davenport City Commissioner and is currently the mayor. He is also the President of the League of Cities. He has been married to his wife for 49 years.
Frances Vandiver
For years, Frances Vandiver owned Home Décor and More, an interior decorating shop, and worked as the office manager of Earnest Vandiver and Associates, Land Surveyors — her husband’s business.
Frances has served as president of the Haines City Merchants’ Association and vice president of Haines City Main Street. She also served five years as president of the Haines City Historical Museum and was instrumental in the renovations and opening of the museum in order to preserve Haines City’s heritage. She also has served as president of the Green Thumb Garden Club. She is currently the manager of the gift shop at AdventHealth Heart of Florida Hospital.
Hedy Weddington
Hedy Weddington has spent her adult life dedicating her spare time for the betterment of Haines City. She assisted with the chamber’s first Pig Roast, served on the Board of Directors for several years, was the Chamber’s second female to be president and was one of the catalysts who helped the chamber evolve from a social organization to a business organization. She was involved in the chamber’s building renovations.
Hedy still helps the Northeast Polk Chamber in organizing legislative candidates for its annual Pig Roast, assists with any need for its Leadership Class schedule in Tallahassee and answers the chamber’s call where her expertise can help.
Betty White
Betty White worked for the Polk County School Board for 40 years and Kelly Services for six years as a substitute teacher. She is a member of Saint Paul Primitive Baptist Church, where she serves as Church Clerk, Trustee Board, Choir No, 1 Ministry, Matrons Ministry Choir, Women of the Church Ministry and Church School Teacher.
In 2016, she was honored at the South Florida Primitive Baptist District Association and Union No. 1 in 2018. She has a deep love for her community and is the Chairman of the Northeast Revitalization Group, Inc.