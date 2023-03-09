“We know from radio transmissions that were made on the common traffic advisory sequency that we call CTAF that the Cherokee was announcing its location and its intentions,” said Eastern Region NTSB Air Safety Investigator Lynn Spencer, in a media update provided on the shores of Lake Hartridge, Thursday afternoon, two days after the tragic mid-air collision between a PA 28 Cherokee flying with a Polk State College student and instructor, and a Piper J-3 Cub with two occupants, operated by Jack Brown’s Seaplane Base in Winter Haven.
Thirty seconds after the Cherokee announced that they were performing a short approach to Runway 29 in Winter Haven, another transmission was heard announcing they were making a left face turn to Runway 29.
Four seconds after that transmission, investigators heard the emergency locator transmission, that indicated the impact has occurred, she said.
The Cherokee had already performed one short stop landing and two go-around maneuvers, Spencer said.
“We do not hear any transmissions by the J-3 Cub,” she said, adding “Please note that transmissions are not required.” When asked by the Winter Haven Sun if there are rules that govern transmissions in this area specifically, she noted that at “this altitude” the planes are flying, radios are not required, and pilots are not required to communicate.
The right wing of the Cherokee came off during impact and has not been recovered yet, she noted.
In laymen’s terms, Spencer explained that the Cherokee was making a left descending turn and came nose to nose with the J-Cub, which had attempted to dive to the right immediately before the collision over Lake Hartridge.
Among the four confirmed deceased are 19-year-old Zachary Jean Mace of Winter Haven, a student at Polk State College, Faith Irene Baker, 24, of Winter Haven, a pilot/flight instructor with Sunrise Aviation on behalf of Polk State College and both were flying in the Cherokee.
In the J-3 Cub were Randall Elbert Crawford, 67, from Carlisle, Pennsylvania, and Lou DeFazio, longtime instructor with Jack Brown’s Seaplane Base.
“I want to again express condolences from all of us at the NTSB to those who are affected by this tragedy,” she said. Spencer also said the NTSB was correcting the wing number of the Cherokee; it is N9221D.
Details are all preliminary, Spencer noted.
“This airplane was not doing touch and go maneuvers at the Winter Haven Airport,” she clarified.
Recovery continued on Wednesday as the Cub was retrieved and also the fourth person was recovered, DeFazio. Recovery of the Cherokee was mostly completed, except for the right wing, Thursday. Investigators are reviewing video provided by local residents who witnessed the crash, radio transmissions and other sources.
The NTSB has met with both the airport manager at Winter Haven and Sunrise Aviation, the operator of the Cherokee.
“We have encouraged all parties involved in this tragedy to hold safety standouts to discuss the events that have transpired here,” she said.
“Our goal at the NTSB is to find the probable cause and to improve aviation safety. In this accident, we will try to prevent this accident from happening again in this area,” she said.
Interviews are ongoing. Once those are completed and the rest of the Cherokee is recovered, the NTSB will follow the wreckage to Jacksonville, where the next stages of investigation will take place with a layout and examination of the wreckage.
Spencer said the J-3 Cub was in one of its normal corridors to land. She explained the Cherokee’s go-around maneuver as one in which the pilot comes in for a landing and instead of landing, adds power and climbs again, “going around,” to return for landing. A short approach, she said, is an emergency maneuver that is routinely taught to pilots where the power is pulled off and simulating an engine-out landing.
“A plane doing a short approach is going to be coming in tighter and closer to the runway and at a steeper angle,” she said. “We do not know what either pilot could see in this investigation,” she added. The NTSB will be examining the equipment of both planes.
Neither of the planes had any kind of avoidance system or radar that would have announced their location if the other plane had been equipped with such, she noted. While every pilot has a responsibility to see and avoid other aircraft and objects as a basic regulation, there are limitations imposed by the airframe itself, she added.
“If you are a high-wing aircraft, no matter what you try to do even if you are making clearing turns .. you cannot see directly above you .. likewise, if you are a low-wing, you cannot see what is below that wing,” she said.
“We are very grateful to the community for coming forward here with their witness statements and their videos,” she said. Anyone else with information who witnessed the crashes is asked to email the NTSB at witness@ntsb.gov or call 844-373-9922.