Charles Nelson Futch, 94, of Tallahassee, peacefully passed away on May 10, 2022, with his daughter, Becky, at his side. He was born and grew up in the Bascom, Two Egg and Marianna area. After graduating from FSU with a degree in Geology, he began his amazing career in the phosphate mines in Bartow, FL. He worked hard, starting at the bottom of the ladder, rising to manage the first above ground coal mine for Mobil Oil in Gillette, WY. He later retired from Mobil Oil Corporate headquarters in Denver, CO, settling in Tallahassee, FL. He loved the outdoors, hunting, fishing, gardening, and traveling. He enjoyed going to FSU football and baseball games. Nelson was a humble and kind man, who always wanted the best for everyone and never met a stranger. He would never put off what he could do and enjoy today, was happy, and always preferred fresh home-grown veggies. He leaves behind his wife of almost 71 years, Betty Jean Futch; daughter and son in-law Becky and Michael Schreiber of Tallahassee, FL; and a special niece, Wanda Lou Newton of Crestview, FL; And many more family members and friends who love and miss him. At his request, there will be no service. A private family graveside will be held at a later date in Marianna, FL.
Jared Padgett of Bevis Funeral Home is assisting the family with their arrangements. (850-385-2193 orwww.bevisfh.com)