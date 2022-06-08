Darlene Hunter | Obituary Jun 8, 2022 4 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Darlene Hunter, 67, of Lakeland, passed away 5/22/2022. She is survived by her loving family. Gilley’s Family Cremation, 863-875-9079 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you <script src="https://florida-search-widgets.column.us/combo"></script>width="300" height="270" scrolling="no" style="border:0;overflow:hidden"> Latest e-Edition Winter Haven Sun To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Winter Haven Special Sections Winter Haven Special Sections Nov 11, 2021 Winter Haven Special Sections Winter Haven Special Sections Mar 26, 2021