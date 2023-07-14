Glenn Mortimer 89 Frostproof Jul 14, 2023 23 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Glenn Mortimer passed away 7-7-23.He is survived by his lovingfamily and friends.Gilley’s Family Cremation863-875-9079 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you Trending Articles Articles ArticlesA new spin on track-side living: Circuit Florida rolls in with world-class road circuit and luxury condosDouglas Roy 78 Winter HavenPCSO: Wednesday morning crash in Winter Haven kills 7-year-old girlCharles Pyle 79 Winter HavenDavid Singer 76 FrostproofPCSO: Sunday afternoon fatal crash closes Hwy. 27 for 4 hoursAward-winning journalist Ken Suarez joins the City of Lake WalesWisdom from the “WE” SquadDorinda Scott 61 Polk City Latest e-Edition Winter Haven Sun To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Polk Special Sections Business Buzz Polk Jun 27, 2023 Well Being Polk Magazine Well Being Polk Well Being Polk Magazine Well Being Polk Well Being Polk Magazine Well Being Polk Polk Forward eEdition Polk Forward Jun 20, 2023 Polk Forward eEdition Polk Forward May 17, 2023 Polk Forward eEdition Polk Forward Apr 20, 2023