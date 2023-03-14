Herbert Jones Mar 14, 2023 Mar 14, 2023 Updated 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Herbert Jones, 59, Ft. MeadeHerbert Jones passed away 3-4-23.He is survived by his loving family and friends.Gilley’s Family Cremation, 863-875-9079 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you Trending Articles Articles ArticlesFHP: Driver steals car, causes multi-vehicle fatal crash and fleesNTSB: Cherokee sent radio transmission before mid-air collision, Cub did notPCSO investigates fatal motorcycle crash in Lake HamiltonRestoration of The Sapphire Necklace begins as PepsiCo Beverages North America makes $2.1 million investment in the City of Winter HavenUpdate: One killed in Poinciana triple shooting, two injuredWestwood Middle Student arrested for stabbing a classmate, PCSO reportsWii Bowling league takes off at local senior living communityTwo perish in mid-air plane collision, PCSO reportsOn a high note, two music students awarded scholarshipsReversing Florida’s back breaking tort tax Latest e-Edition Winter Haven Sun To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Winter Haven Special Sections Winter Haven Special Sections Nov 8, 2022 Well Being Polk Magazine Well Being Polk Jan 24, 2023 Well Being Magazine Well Being Polk Jan 1, 2023 Well Being Magazine Well Being Polk Dec 7, 2022 Polk Forward eEdition Polk Forward Feb 13, 2023 Polk Forward eEdition Polk Forward Jan 24, 2023 Polk Forward eEdition Polk Forward Dec 21, 2022