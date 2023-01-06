John Milton Hellyer, 73
Winter Haven
John Hellyer passed away
12-21-2022. He is survived by
his wife and loving family.
Gilley’s Family Cremation
863-875-9079
Tarah Schree Hardimon, 31
Auburndale
Tarah Hardimon passed away
12-31-2022. She is survived by
her mother and loving family.
Gilley’s Family Cremation
863-875-9079
Shirley Jean Yappell, 87
Winter Haven
Shirley Yappell passed away
12-25-2022. She is survived by
her daughter and loving family.
Gilley’s Family Cremation
863-875-9079
Dale Irving Hadlock, 87
Lake Wales
Dale Hadlock passed away
12-26-2022. He is survived by
his wife, Mary, and loving family.
Gilley’s Family Cremation
863-875-9079
Carmen Martinez, 79
Lakeland
Carmen Martinez passed away
12-24-2022. She is survived by
her son, Pedro, and loving family.
Gilley’s Family Cremation
863-875-9079
Addis Torres, 84
Kissimmee
Addis Torres passed away
12-27-2022. She is survived by
her daughter and loving family.
Gilley’s Family Cremation
863-875-9079
Olivia Frances Vallus, 67
Winter Haven
Olivia Vallus passed away
12-30-2022. She is survived by
her husband, John, and loving family.
Gilley’s Family Cremation
863-875-9079
Edward John Lassiter, Sr., 77
Frostproof
Edward Lassiter, Sr., passed away
1-1-2023. He is survived by his
loving wife, Angela, and family.
Gilley’s Family Cremation863-875-9079
Theodore Frank Nofer, 73
Lakeland
Theodore Nofer passed away
12-30-2022. He is survived by
his son, Paul, and loving family.
Gilley’s Family Cremation
863-875-9079
Richard Eugene Mull, 64
Sebring
Richard Mull passed away
12-27-2022. He is survived by
his loving family.
Gilley’s Family Cremation
863-875-9079
Deborah Gladene Hamby, 62
Winter Haven
Deborah Hamby passed away
12-30-2022. She is survived by
her sister and loving family.
Gilley’s Family Cremation
863-875-9079
William Charles Maynard, 59
Lake Alfred
William Maynard passed away
1-1-2023. He is survived by
his wife, Janine, and loving family.
Gilley’s Family Cremation
863-875-9079
Gerald Newton Thomason, 73
Winter Haven
Gerald Thomason passed away
1-1-2023. He is survived by
loving friends and family.
Gilley’s Family Cremation
863-875-9079
Ramon Amides Puig, 93
Kissimmee
Ramon Puig passed away
1-2-2023. He is survived by his wife
& son, loving daughter & family.
Gilley’s Family Cremation
863-875-9079
Paul Wilfred Roussel, 86
Davenport
Paul Roussel passed away
1-1-2023. He is survived by
his wife, Sophie, and loving family.
Gilley’s Family Cremation
863-875-9079
Carl Glenn Dailey, 74
Lake Wales
Carl Dailey passed away
1-3-2023. He is survived by
his sister and loving family.
Gilley’s Family Cremation
863-875-9079
Frank E. Menendez, 94
Lakeland
Frank Menendez passed away
1-5-2023. He is survived by his
wife, Patricia, and loving family.
Gilley’s Family Cremation
863-875-9079
Dusty Sammons, 64
Lake Wales
Dusty Sammons passed away
1-4-2023. He is survived by
five (5) children and loving family.
Gilley’s Family Cremation
863-875-9079