John Milton Hellyer, 73

Winter Haven

John Hellyer passed away 

12-21-2022.  He is survived by

his wife and loving family.

Gilley’s Family Cremation

863-875-9079

Tarah Schree Hardimon, 31

Auburndale

Tarah Hardimon passed away 

12-31-2022.  She is survived by 

her mother and loving family.

Gilley’s Family Cremation

863-875-9079

Shirley Jean Yappell, 87

Winter Haven

Shirley Yappell passed away

12-25-2022.  She is survived by

her daughter and loving family.

Gilley’s Family Cremation

863-875-9079

Dale Irving Hadlock, 87

Lake Wales

Dale Hadlock passed away

12-26-2022.  He is survived by

his wife, Mary, and loving family.

Gilley’s Family Cremation

863-875-9079

Carmen Martinez, 79

Lakeland

Carmen Martinez passed away

12-24-2022.  She is survived by

her son, Pedro, and loving family.

Gilley’s Family Cremation

863-875-9079

 

Addis Torres, 84

Kissimmee

Addis Torres passed away

12-27-2022.  She is survived by

her daughter and loving family.

Gilley’s Family Cremation

863-875-9079

Olivia Frances Vallus, 67

Winter Haven

Olivia Vallus passed away

12-30-2022.  She is survived by

her husband, John, and loving family.

Gilley’s Family Cremation

863-875-9079


Edward John Lassiter, Sr., 77

Frostproof

Edward Lassiter, Sr., passed away

1-1-2023.  He is survived by his

loving wife, Angela, and family.

Gilley’s Family Cremation

863-875-9079
 

Theodore Frank Nofer, 73

Lakeland

Theodore Nofer passed away

12-30-2022.  He is survived by 

his son, Paul, and loving family.

Gilley’s Family Cremation

863-875-9079


Richard Eugene Mull, 64

Sebring

Richard Mull passed away

12-27-2022.  He is survived by

his loving family.

Gilley’s Family Cremation

863-875-9079


Deborah Gladene Hamby, 62

Winter Haven

Deborah Hamby passed away

12-30-2022.  She is survived by

her sister and loving family.

Gilley’s Family Cremation

863-875-9079

William Charles Maynard, 59

Lake Alfred

William Maynard passed away

1-1-2023.  He is survived by 

his wife, Janine, and loving family.

Gilley’s Family Cremation

863-875-9079

 

Gerald Newton Thomason, 73

Winter Haven

Gerald Thomason passed away

1-1-2023.  He is survived by 

loving friends and family. 

Gilley’s Family Cremation

863-875-9079

 

Ramon Amides Puig, 93

Kissimmee

Ramon Puig passed away

1-2-2023.  He is survived by his wife

& son, loving daughter & family.

Gilley’s Family Cremation

863-875-9079

 

Paul Wilfred Roussel, 86

Davenport

Paul Roussel passed away

1-1-2023.  He is survived by

his wife, Sophie, and loving family.

 Gilley’s Family Cremation

863-875-9079

 

Carl Glenn Dailey, 74

Lake Wales

Carl Dailey passed away

1-3-2023.  He is survived by

his sister and loving family.

Gilley’s Family Cremation

863-875-9079

 

Frank E. Menendez, 94

Lakeland

Frank Menendez passed away

1-5-2023.  He is survived by his

wife, Patricia, and loving family.

Gilley’s Family Cremation

863-875-9079

 

Dusty Sammons, 64

Lake Wales

Dusty Sammons passed away

1-4-2023.  He is survived by

five (5) children and loving family.

Gilley’s Family Cremation

863-875-9079

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

