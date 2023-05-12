Marjorie Demouth, 79 Winter Haven May 12, 2023 41 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Marjorie Demouth passed away 4-26-23.She is survived by her loving familyAnd friends.Gilley’s Family Cremation863-875-9079 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you Trending Articles Articles ArticlesLWPD reports two killed after Haines City driver runs red light, collides with Florida’s Natural yard dogCommunity remembers Lake Wales mother and her three children – suspect shot after hours long standoff with police in SanfordPCSO: Two state correctional officers arrested, accused of lying after hit and runPolk County Tax Collector to unveil new service center in Lake AlfredWH Public Safety swears in 3 new Battalion chiefsNew Road Closures to Disrupt Polk County TrafficUPDATE: Mother and Three Children Killed - Suspect shot after hours long standoff with police in SanfordSoaring to new heights: Central Florida Aerospace Academy expands Latest e-Edition Winter Haven Sun To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Winter Haven Special Sections Winter Haven Special Sections Nov 8, 2022 Well Being Polk Magazine Well Being Polk Well Being Polk Magazine Well Being Polk Well Being Polk Magazine Well Being Polk Polk Forward eEdition Polk Forward Apr 20, 2023 Polk Forward eEdition Polk Forward Mar 14, 2023 Polk Forward eEdition Polk Forward Feb 13, 2023