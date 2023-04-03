Monica Foust, 80 Auburndale Apr 3, 2023 3 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Monica Foust passed away 3-27-23.She is survived by her lovingfamily and friends.Gilley’s Family Cremation863-875-9079 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you Trending Articles Articles ArticlesDead grass? Reuse irrigation pipes under repair, city saysPolk County Sheriff’s Office investigating two separate, fatal crashesFDOT intersection improvements hit the road at SR 540, 1st Street and US 17Locals sound off after Thompson Nursery Road updateJames Wallick, 78Migrant worker bus carrying 38 hits tanker head-on: PCSO says 1 deceased, 10 transportedDouble drowning at Lake Eloise: Deputies and fisherman save one woman and 2 children, search continues for two menNTSB: Cherokee sent radio transmission before mid-air collision, Cub did notWinter Haven teacher and author partners with New Worlds Reading Initiative Latest e-Edition Winter Haven Sun To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Winter Haven Special Sections Winter Haven Special Sections Nov 8, 2022 Well Being Polk Magazine Well Being Polk Well Being Polk Magazine Well Being Polk Well Being Magazine Well Being Polk Polk Forward eEdition Polk Forward Mar 14, 2023 Polk Forward eEdition Polk Forward Feb 13, 2023 Polk Forward eEdition Polk Forward Jan 24, 2023