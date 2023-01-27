Penney Ivans 69
Davenport
Penney Ivans passed away 1-4-23.
She is survived by her loving family
and friends.
Gilley’s Family Cremation
863-875-9079
Davenport
Penney Ivans passed away 1-4-23.
She is survived by her loving family
and friends.
Gilley’s Family Cremation
863-875-9079
Donald Moore 71
Winter Haven
Donald Moore passed away 1-9-23.
He is survived by his loving wife Sue,
Family and friends.
Gilley’s Family Cremation
863-875-9079
863-875-9079
Ricky Radford 62
Lakeland
Ricky Radford passed away 1-10-23.
He is survived by his loving family
and friends.
Gilley’s Family Cremation
863-875-9079
Charles Barton 77
Winter Haven
Charles Barton passed away 1-5-23.
He is survived by his loving wife Janice,
Family and friends.
Gilley’s Family Cremation
863-875-9079
Shannon Burgess 46
Lake Wales
Shannon Burgess passed away 1/7/23.
He is survived by his loving wife Rebekah, family
and friends.
Gilley’s Family Cremation
863-875-9079
Randall Stoughton 68
Winter Haven
Randall Stoughton passed away 1-8-2023.
He is survived by his loving family and friends.
Gilley’s Family Cremation
863-875-9079
Lindsey Reed 35
Auburndale
Lindsey Reed passed away 1-10-23.
She is survived by loving family and friends.
Gilley’s Family Cremation
863-875-9079
Eric Matthew McLemore, 41
Lakeland
Eric McLemore passed away
1-12-2023. He is survived by his parents,
Roy and Wilma, and loving family.
Gilleys Family Cremation
863-875-9079