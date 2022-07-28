Obituary | Sam Cole Jul 28, 2022 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Mr. Sam Cole, of Winter Haven, passed away on July 16, 2022 at Winter Haven Hospital. He is survived by his loving daughter, Sandra, granddaughters and family. Gilley’s Family Cremation Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you Latest e-Edition Winter Haven Sun To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Winter Haven Special Sections Winter Haven Special Sections Nov 11, 2021 Winter Haven Special Sections Winter Haven Special Sections Mar 26, 2021