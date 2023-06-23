Olive Smith Sironen 94 Winter Haven Jun 23, 2023 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Olive Smith Sironen passed away 6-19-23.She is survived by her loving familyand friends.Gilley’s Family Cremation863-875-9079 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you Trending Articles Articles ArticlesMain Street Winter Haven hosts Monster Month DowntownCircle of Friends Ministry celebrates new buildingMJ Carnevale tapped to be Winter Haven Deputy City ManagerAuburndale All Starts claim four District 12 Babe Ruth baseball titlesAuburndale Babe Ruth baseball All-Stars dominated District 12 tournament Latest e-Edition Winter Haven Sun To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Winter Haven Special Sections Winter Haven Special Sections Nov 8, 2022 Well Being Polk Magazine Well Being Polk Well Being Polk Magazine Well Being Polk Well Being Polk Magazine Well Being Polk Polk Forward eEdition Polk Forward Jun 20, 2023 Polk Forward eEdition Polk Forward May 17, 2023 Polk Forward eEdition Polk Forward Apr 20, 2023