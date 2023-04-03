Patricia Robarts, 53 Frostproof Apr 3, 2023 5 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Patricia Robarts passed away 3-21-2023.She is survived by her loving sons,Dustan and TJ, family and friends.Gilley’s Family Cremation863-875-9079 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you Trending Articles Articles ArticlesDead grass? Reuse irrigation pipes under repair, city saysPolk County Sheriff’s Office investigating two separate, fatal crashesFDOT intersection improvements hit the road at SR 540, 1st Street and US 17Migrant worker bus carrying 38 hits tanker head-on: PCSO says 1 deceased, 10 transportedLocals sound off after Thompson Nursery Road updateDouble drowning at Lake Eloise: Deputies and fisherman save one woman and 2 children, search continues for two menJames Wallick, 78NTSB: Cherokee sent radio transmission before mid-air collision, Cub did notCommission election in Lake Wales: Two seats are up for grabsWinter Haven teacher and author partners with New Worlds Reading Initiative Latest e-Edition Winter Haven Sun To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Winter Haven Special Sections Winter Haven Special Sections Nov 8, 2022 Well Being Polk Magazine Well Being Polk Well Being Polk Magazine Well Being Polk Well Being Magazine Well Being Polk Polk Forward eEdition Polk Forward Mar 14, 2023 Polk Forward eEdition Polk Forward Feb 13, 2023 Polk Forward eEdition Polk Forward Jan 24, 2023