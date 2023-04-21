Paul Sehar, 56 Dover Apr 21, 2023 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Paul Sehar passed away 4-8-23.He is survived his lovingfamily and friends.Gilley’s Family Cremation863-875-9079 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you Trending Articles Articles ArticlesNew Road Closures to Disrupt Polk County TrafficGovernor DeSantis signs Heartbeat Protection ActPolk County Tax Collector to unveil new service center in Lake AlfredUS 17-92 closed in both directions, Davenport, due to fatal crashDOH-Polk and CRA partner to create community garden in Lake WalesPCSO: 4 charged, 2 at large in organized crime investigation “Operation Heavy Lift”Hoping last time is a charm, Lakeland couple seeks one more chance to have a childBrandi White, 36 Winter HavenFatalities reported in 2 separate, unrelated traffic crashes, PCSO saysPolk County Sheriff’s Office investigating two separate, fatal crashes Latest e-Edition Winter Haven Sun To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Winter Haven Special Sections Winter Haven Special Sections Nov 8, 2022 Well Being Polk Magazine Well Being Polk Well Being Polk Magazine Well Being Polk Well Being Magazine Well Being Polk Polk Forward eEdition Polk Forward 11 hrs ago Polk Forward eEdition Polk Forward Mar 14, 2023 Polk Forward eEdition Polk Forward Feb 13, 2023