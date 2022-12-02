Roland Tipple Dec 2, 2022 4 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Roland Tipple, Jr., 78, of Lake Wales, passed away November 29, 2022.He is survived by his wife, Edna, and loving family.Gilley’s Family Cremation, 863-875-9079 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you Trending Articles Articles Articles$27M senior housing project in Winter HavenWH Hospital president resigns after prostitution chargeLearning from tragedyUndefeated Lake Wales heads to state semifinalsHerr accepts job as Bartow city managerOne click away from helping cancer patientsDon’t miss the annual Pet FestSheriff’s Office supports the need to feed Latest e-Edition Winter Haven Sun To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Winter Haven Special Sections Winter Haven Special Sections Nov 8, 2022 Well Being Magazine Well Being Polk Nov 1, 2022 Well Being Magazine Well Being Polk Oct 4, 2022 Well Being Magazine Well Being Polk Sep 6, 2022 Polk Forward eEdition Polk Forward Nov 15, 2022 Polk Forward eEdition Polk Forward Oct 25, 2022 Polk Forward eEdition Polk Forward Sep 21, 2022