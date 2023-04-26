On April 29, the 3rd Annual Olmsted Day in the Park will be celebrating the parks, trails and streetscapes that make Lake Wales the “Crown Jewel of the Ridge.” The free event is 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. at Lake Wailes Park.
It will be a full day of family fun and thousands of residents are expected to attend. Featuring a dozen food trucks, vendors, as well as a beer garden, music, nature and local history displays, attendees can also enjoy the Beers with Pioneers craft brew tasting.
Olmsted Day in the Park is the primary fundraising and awareness event for Lake Wales Heritage Inc., bringing together speakers, informational displays and entertaining events to educate the public about the heritage that Lake Wales enjoys as a planned “Garden City.”
Robert Connors, Lake Wales Heritage president, said it is a notable event.
“The event is important because people need to understand the treasure of our landscapes so the next generation won’t forget,” he said, adding that it is a fundraising program to help plant more trees. Multiple sponsors contribute to support the annual effort.
For kids, a host of nature crafts and games, a petting zoo, lawn fishing, scavenger hunts and the Awesome Story Tree will offer a chance to win prizes and ice cream rewards. Kite decorating and flying and touch-a-truck will also be there.
Adults can enjoy a silent auction, a raffle, a split-the-pot, and antique cars. An opening ceremony will feature a bagpiper and a ceremonial tree planting. A special “family feud” trivia game will offer a grand prize of a $100 Visa gift card and a package of Bluetooth accessories.
The LWH’s website is packed with information on Olmsted and the history of the area.
Frederick Law Olmsted Sr. invented the term “landscape architecture” to describe his conception of New York’s Central Park. His designs transformed American cities, turning crowded tenement-packed spaces into airy green parks and tree-lined boulevards, the site says. His son created the gardens of Bok Tower before Edward Bok hired him to landscape the entire city of Lake Wales. Olmsted’s parks featured long views, welcoming public spaces, lakes, waterfalls, and streams.
Employing the principles developed by his father and learned during his long apprenticeship, Frederick Law Olmsted Jr. continued his father’s work, creating remarkable landscapes in the process.
Olmsted Jr. and Bok intended for Lake Wales to be a “city in a garden.”
Throughout the creation of the magnificent gardens of the Mountain Lake Sanctuary, home to Bok Tower, Bok relied upon Olmsted Jr. Together the two were responsible for granting the city of Lake Wales a unique place in the canon of American cities, according to the website.
Olmsted was then retained by the City of Lake Wales to create its first zoning plan and streetscapes, including an expanded street grid that included the Druid Hills and Pinehurst neighborhoods, named in honor of his father’s work in Atlanta and North Carolina 40 years earlier.
Restoration of Olmsted’s design has been a topic of conversation in Lake Wales for decades, but it has always lacked a concerted effort and an organization to make it a reality, said Connor.
“Today, Lake Wales Heritage is determined to make it happen,” he said. “Olmsted’s philosophy of landscaping preserves views and creates welcoming spaces for public use.”
In addition to his work in the residential neighborhoods of Lake Wales, Olmsted Jr. applied his concepts to the design of the beautiful setting of Bok Tower, surrounded by the “Mountain Lake Sanctuary.”
Lake Wales Heritage, Inc. is led by a 12-member all-volunteer board of directors. Each member of the board is directly involved in one or more of the steps required to restore Olmsted’s design.
The organization is raising the funds necessary to honor the city’s history and restore its original beauty, utilizing individual contributions, sponsorships, grants and events. Lake Wales Heritage is developing a proposed curriculum to assist area schools in teaching students to recognize civic patrimony, says the website.
Working in partnership with the City of Lake Wales and many civic organizations, LWH will advocate, educate, and propagate. The phased planting program will be designed in cooperation with a city-appointed arborist.