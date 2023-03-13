On a high note, two music students awarded scholarships

The hundreds who attended the 27th Annual Champagne & Shamrocks Benefit for the Symphony Guild of Winter Haven found themselves thrilled at the riveting performance brought by the Florida Lakes Symphony Orchestra as they performed, with Carl Topilow conducting, Saturday, March 11, at the Nora Mayo Hall in Winter Haven.
Great music pieces included Far and Away, Danny Boy, Irish Washerwoman, Rakes of the Mallow, Wearing of the Green, The Girl I left Behind Me, Lord of the Dance, Fiddle-Faddle, Intro & Rondo, Capriccioso-, O Sole Mio, Cinema Paradiso, Orange Blossom Special, Glenn Miller Medley, and America the Beautiful.
The musicians received frequent standing ovations, bravos, and extraordinary applause.
And they weren’t the only ones applauded, as the Symphony Guild of Winter Haven Scholarships were presented to Zena Curi (Carole Ann Golden Music Scholarship Award 2022-23) and Abigail Thompson (John Anderson Memorial 2022-23). Both are working on their Associates degrees.
Introducing the girls was Brent Booher, who said that Thompson plans to be a professional singer post-graduation from Polk State College, and Curi is heading to a four-year school to finish her music education.
Also honored following the scholarship presentation was long time Symphony Guild board member, Glenn Thomas, of whom it was noted that he was “proud of the number of scholarships” awarded through the Symphony Guild.
Symphony Guild of Winter Haven officers for the 2022-2023 Season are: Brent Booher, President; Jane McGinnis, Vice President; Peter Verrill, MD, Treasurer; Sherry Anastasia, Asst. Treasurer; Pam Mixon, Recording Secretary. The Board of Directors serving include: Virginia S. Davidson, DM; Betty Harstad; Darryl Johnson; Klae Peek; Jay Thompson; Rhonda Todd and Virginia Zechiel.