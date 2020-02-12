WINTER HAVEN – On Feb. 12 at the Ritz Theatre there will be a special reading of Eve Ensler's “The Vagina Monologues,” beginning at 8 p.m.
All monies raised will go to the Red Tent Initiative, described on its website as a network of survivors and allies working to end abuse and exploitation, particularly in the forms of domestic violence, sexual assault and human trafficking.
Ensler originated an annual global event called One Billion Rising, held each Valentine's Day since 2014. The event is centered around the statistic that one out of every three women will experience physical or sexual violence in her lifetime.
This Valentine's Day, local organizers for One Billion Rising will be sponsoring live music at Jensen’s Corner Bar with Fat Frank and the Plank Spankers, a local blues/rock band, performing. Donations will go to the Red Tent Initiative.
Starting at 3 p.m. in Central Park, there will be tables set up representing area service providers, voter registration, face painting, music, dance, speeches and fellowship.
The 2020 One Billion Rising event in Winter Haven is sponsored by the Red Tent Initiative, Sidestreet Art Beat, Sage-ing of Polk County, Theatre Winter Haven and The Ritz Theatre.