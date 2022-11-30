The photography skills of local physicians were recently on display and up for auction to help raise money for cancer patients.
Cameras for the Cause showcased 50 photos at a reception held at Polk State College taken mainly by Bond Clinic physicians.
Dr. Michele McClendon, a nephrology specialist at Bond, started the event in 2019 raising $15,000 for the Hope Lodge of Tampa – which provides a free home away from home for cancer patients and their caregivers at Moffitt Cancer Center.
“In 2018, our medical community was hit hard with five doctors (being touched by cancer) within a year,” she said. “We were showing each other our photos and our idea blossomed. We wanted to give back to the community. This gave us a way to keep contributing to patient care.”
Many members of the community gathered to bid on the photos Nov. 15 at Polk State College’s Winter Haven Fine Arts Gallery. Valerie Viegas had five pieces on display. Her husband is a doctor and they have had friends and family touched by cancer.
“What better way to support (cancer patients) by doing something you love,” she said.
McClendon was emotional as she thanked everyone for attending.
“It takes a special person to donate their time and effort,” she said. “A little piece of yourself goes with it. I’m proud of the contributors, Polk State, Bond Clinic and others in the community. It makes a big impact.”
Dr. Craig Collins, interim associate vice president of Polk State, commented on how special it is that local physicians who have given so much to our community are doing so in another special way.
“Physicians are responsible for healing and thousands go and seek healing and they are using another medium to promote healing,” he said, adding that the arts are known for bringing people together and helping to heal. “Healthcare professionals are tapping into their creative side.”
Cameras for the Cause was put on hold during Covid and the doctors, Bond Clinic and the community, were excited to bring it back this year. Ashley Scanlan, Bond Clinic marketing director, enjoyed seeing everyone together again.
“Cameras for the Cause allowed our community to see another side of these doctors and help raise funds for local programs,” Scanlan said. “We are excited to be back after three years and sharing brand new photos at Polk State College.”