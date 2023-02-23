One person is dead and two others were airlifted and in critical condition after a shooting at Sawfish Drive in Poinciana that occurred around 4:15 p.m. today.
In a media conference aired Thursday night, Sheriff Grady Judd said the shooting is still under investigation, and that detectives are still sorting the details out.
Sheriff Judd said it is believed that the shooting is possibly related to an incident which occurred on Sunday, when one of the victims who lived in the community was entertaining friends and had firearms and a television stolen from him by a friend. The victim was also beaten, Judd said. "He did not make a report to us," he said. Sheriff Judd said that on Monday, the victim was feeling very sick and dizzy from the beating, and upon arriving at the hospital, decided to report the crime to the Polk County Sheriff's Office.
Detectives opened an investigation. It is believed that the suspect in today's shooting was a friend of the victim. "We tracked that suspect to the Haines City area," Sheriff Judd said, adding that when deputies arrived, he immediately began to resist and run back inside a mobile home. Detectives tried to deescalate the situation, and later the father of the suspect was called to try to help talk him out of the home. Judd said he still resisted and was arrested for home invasion burglary, a first degree felony.
He was also charged with resisting arrest, possession of a firearm and ammunition by a convicted felon and was taken to jail on Monday.
Judd said today, "our victim was back at home with four more friends" in the front yard, hanging out around 4:15 p.m., with four children present inside the house.
Judd said it appears that another suspect started calling out one of the four friends outside the home because he is angry with him due to a "girlfriend" event.
"All of these people are loosely called friends or associates," Judd said.
Some of the witnesses say some or all are involved in a gang, but they are all believed to belong to the same gang, Judd said.
The suspect told one of the four victims to come over to his house and the victim said he was not going to do that. "And the suspect punches one of the guys in the face and pulls out a firearm and says you are going to regret that," meaning the girlfriend issue, Judd said.
Suspect 1 shot into the car where two guys are hanging out, and he is shot, collapsing in the front yard. Other people start to run and 911 is called, Judd said.
"When we arrive, the car that is in the driveway busted through a fence and ran into a house across the street," he said. In that vehicle, a male and female victim are in critical condition with headshot injuries in a trauma unit in Osceola County. "We believe the two of them are clearly shot by what I am calling suspect 1 for tonight. We don't know yet who returned fire shooting the suspect and killing him. He is dead in the yard. It will take us a while to unravel this event," Judd said. Judd said it is not clear if it is a "loose group" of friends who happen to be in a gang and it is "a fuss" over the girl, whether it is retaliation for reporting the burglary and theft of the firearms on Sunday, and that is why this had occurred. "All of that is under investigation," Judd said. More details will be provided when the Sheriff's Office has more accurate details.
With Sheriff Judd telling the media that the details were at this point, "clear as mud," he was asked if he believed if there was still a danger to the community at large. Judd said at this time there is no evidence to lead them to believe that there is a danger to the community.
"The community, we believe is safe," he said, adding that the persons who ran away may very well be witnesses and may not be suspects at all. Detectives are working on the criminal histories of those involved in the gang.
"When an event like this happens, nobody is out of the box until we sort it out," Judd said. The four children who were reported to have been inside the house when the shooting occurred did hear the gunshots and after being assessed, were placed with their grandparents, he said.