A thin-skinned man

Disney criticized Governor DeSantis and the Republican state legislature when the Republicans chose to enact the “Don’t Say Gay” bill. Ron DeSantis, in retribution, had our state government take over the Disney special taxing district.
The plan was for Ron DeSantis’s hand-picked board to torture Disney for decades. Punishment for Disney exercising our basic American right – free speech.
The only injury Disney has done to the people of Florida has been to charge $175 for a single-day visit and still make you stand in a line for two hours to see your favorite ride. They are the second largest employer in Florida, creating more visitors to Florida than any other institution. Before handing over the district to this group of DeSantis appointees, who gleefully looked forward to torturing the state’s largest private employer, Disney rewrote the binding contracts between the district and Disney, limiting the power of this new board.
What was this governor’s reaction to that? “We’re not just going to void the development agreement they tried to do. We’re going to look at things like taxes on the hotels. We’re going to look at things like tolls on the roads. We’re going to look at things like developing some of the property that the district owns.”
Our governor has also suggested he might locate a state prison on the Disney campus. He suggested he might build another competing amusement park on the Disney campus. DeSantis is thinking of creating a new state authority to regulate the rides at Disney, but no other amusement parks.
This disagreement about when to teach sex ed is an issue where there is plenty of reasonable room for defensible views on both sides. This should have been seen as normal back-and-forth political discourse. The CEO of Disney has said he would like to sit down with Governor Ron DeSantis and put this disagreement over when children should learn sex-ed in our schools behind us.
That’s how grown-ups act.
Most of us understand how this will end up. Governor DeSantis will spend our money, taxpayer money, to engage in this political stunt designed to help him become President of the United States. As a Harvard and Yale-trained lawyer, Ron DeSantis surely knows the Supreme Court has previously ruled against his revenge-filled position with Disney. The court voted 7-2, favoring corporate free speech in a very similar case to Disney. The case was O’Hare Truck Service vs City of Northlake. In that case, the towing company contributed to a candidate who ran against the mayor. In retaliation, the city canceled its towing contract with the company.
Our Supreme Court held that companies should be able to exercise freedom of speech without fear of financial retaliation by the government.
There is no more shameful behavior possible for a political party than to attempt to silence our First Amendment rights to freedom of speech. Our Republican Tallahassee government is acting in an unpatriotic, un-American way just because a thin-skinned politician, who wants to be President, can’t handle normal political discourse and criticism.
We only have our voice and vote to speak up against government policies we disagree with. Ron DeSantis, aided by the Republican legislators in Tallahassee, wants to silence the voice of anyone who disagrees with him. There is a segment of the Republican party in Florida that says, “I don’t mind a bully, as long as he is my bully.” This is a short-sighted and dangerous position.
David Dunn-Rankin may be reached at: David@d-r.media