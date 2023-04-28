Did you know that the Polk County Sheriff’s Office has more than 1,800 full-time positions? This makes us one of the largest employers in Polk County. Now that doesn’t mean there are 1,800 deputies patrolling the streets and keeping our jails secured. As a matter of fact, of our 1,800 members, 800 are civilians, and our agency is always hiring.
PCSO civilians work behind the scenes to support our law enforcement and detention departments.
They answer our 911 calls and our administrative lines; handle public records requests; process court papers and inmate accounts; transcribe interviews; help adopt out animals; teach crime prevention and self-defense classes; fingerprint citizens; make sure our law enforcement and detention deputies have all the equipment and training they need; and ensure all members are paid on time.
We also have several part-time civilian positions, such as clerical assistants, school crossing guards, process servers, and animal control representatives.
Our benefits package includes an outstanding health insurance plan, including vision and dental; a sick leave pool; paid time off (PTO); life insurance policy; higher education reimbursement and education incentive pay; enrollment in the state retirement system (FRS); a free employee gym; and free employee health clinic; to name just a few.
We are also currently offering hiring bonuses for several positions at PCSO. If you are interested in becoming a deputy sheriff or detention deputy, we will pay for your academy training and provide a monthly $3,000 stipend. We are currently hiring for the following positions: fleet auto/body technician, crime prevention specialist, forensic latent print analyst, IT technical analyst, telecommunicator, detention support specialist, animal control enforcement officer, detention deputy, deputy sheriff, part-time clerical assistant, and part- time deputy sheriff.
If you or someone you know is interested in an exciting career with new experiences every day, then check out our website at polksheriff.org and click “Career Opportunities” or contact a Human Resources representative at 863-298-6440.